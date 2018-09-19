How to use your mind to lose weight

health-fitness

Achieving your desire is about becoming a Vibrational match with it

Representational picture

Fitness should not just be restricted to a fit body as it is important to have a fit mind too. Achieving your desire is about becoming a Vibrational match with it. Dr. Karishma Ahuja, Law of Attraction trainer, hypnotherapist and Metaphysical Counsellor lists down 6 ways to use the power of your mind for your Weight

Stop saying, I want to lose weight

We generally associate finding with losing. What you lose, your subconscious mind has the natural instinct to make you look for. So saying, I want to lose weight, will actually make you put on more weight because that’s what you are unknowingly asking the subconscious mind to do. Instead of lose, use words like I want to get fit and flexible, I wish to reach my ideal body weight and so on.

Use Positive Suggestions

Positive words will create positive thoughts, which in turn create positive vibrations. Law of Attraction says, You can only Manifest your desires if you are in a positive vibration. Suggestions are a great way to overcome past limiting beliefs and to impress the subconscious with your desired reality.

Some powerful suggestions you can use:

I am happy and grateful for my ideal body weight

Every day in every way I am getting closer and closer to my ideal body weight

I enjoy healthy foods

I make healthy choices to maintain my perfectly healthy body weight

I feel great about myself and my body

My body has a remarkable capacity for health and healing

I can easily do everything that I wish to with my perfectly fit and healthy body

Repeat them 21 times daily every morning and night with power and passion.

Bless your food

Whatever you are thinking and feeling when you are eating gets into your energy field and vibration more easily. Bless your food, look at it with love and gratitude. With every bite, mentally affirm that this food is good for your mind and body, that this food helps you achieve your desire of a healthy and fit body.

Appreciate your body

Every morning when you wake up, be grateful for your body. Touch your heart and appreciate your body. Speak to your body with love. Let your body know that you value it. Gratitude is a powerful energy that helps release any negativity you are carrying for yourself and others and brings more things for you to appreciate and love.

Work on overcoming Fear

Studies on subconscious mind confirm, if you feel threatened by something or someone, the body’s natural way to protect you is weight gain. This is how it helps you cope with insecurity. To overcome anxiety and fear, Breathe in slowly and deeply and breathe out slowly with your mouth, making a subtle HAA sound. Do this 9 to 10 times daily and you will find yourself feeling more relaxed, calm, positive and empowered.

Feel it now

Law of Attraction is always responding to your feelings. The key to using your mind for your weight is to feel more and more in the present the way you would actually feel when you would be living this reality. Write a letter describing how it feels like to have achieved your ideal body weight. Write about how you would dress and what all you would do with your fit body. Describe in the letter how you are looking, talking, standing and acting in your perfectly fit body and weight. Read this letter aloud twice daily. This will create powerful pictures in your mind that will impress your subconscious mind and raise your vibration and frequency to the level you need in order to experience your desire.

