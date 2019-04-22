HP Board 12th Result 2019 declared at hpbose.org; 62.10 per cent clear exam

results

In order to assist students in understanding the checking process online for HP Board Class 12 Result 2019, a detailed step-by-step guide has been provided below.

Himachal Pradesh Board 12th Result 2019: HPBOSE 12th result 2019 were officially declared on the website today. Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education went on to declare the HP 2019 12th results on their official website thus putting rumours to rest. The results for the 2019 HPBOSE 12th results was made available for all the three educational streams – Science, Arts and Commerce. In order to check their HP Board 12th result 2019, students can login to hpbose.org or hp12.jagranjosh.com.

Besides finding their results online, students can also check the HPBOSE 12th result 2019 on the following phone numbers: 01892-24215 (for Una, Solan, Sirmore), 242140 (Kangra), 242141 (Hamirpur, Shimla, Kinnaur), 242142 (Kullu, Chamba, Bilaspur), 242139 (Mandi, Lahaul-Spiti) between 10 AM to 5 PM on working days. Students who would want to apply for any rechecking or re-evaluation of their marks will need to do so within 15 days from today. The HP Board 12th result 2019 for Open School will be declared later, as per the official notification issued by HPBOSE.

How to check HPBOSE Class 12 Result 2019 online:

Visit the official website hpbose.org OR Visit hp12.jagranjosh.com / results.jagranjosh.com

Locate the direct link to HP Board 12th Result 2019 page

Fill in details of your hall ticket number and any other information mentioned on the page

Verify and Submit the Information

Your HPBOSE Class 12 Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen

Download softcopy PDF or take a printout for future reference

Candidates need to keep in mind that the HPBOSE Board 12th Result 2019 provided online on the website is merely provisional in nature and is not the final results. It is advised that students should collect their original marksheets and other documents pertaining to HPBOSE Board 12th Result 2019 from their respective schools.

About The HPBOSE

HPBOSE or the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education was founded in 1969. The Board serves as a regulatory and supervisory body for school level education in Himachal Pradesh. With its headquarters based in Dharamshala, the Board has around 8000+ affiliated schools that provide primary, secondary and senior secondary level education.

