Hrithik Roshan surprises his fans with a new glimpse of Super 30, trailer out on June 4

Portraying the role of mathematician Anand Kumar who trains students for IIT-JEE in Bihar, Hrithik Roshan would be essaying the role of a teacher in this biographical next

Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan shared a riveting new poster of his upcoming movie, Super 30, and the poster has set the tone right with the image of Hrithik standing right behind his group of students, talking about a million stories from the first glimpse.

While recently calling Super 30 as a story of the triumph of the spirit, Hrithik Roshan took to his social media handle and shared the poster for the already awaiting audience, saying "Haqdaar bano! #Super30Trailer coming on June 4"

The poster has definitely got all Hrithik fans excited with the rugged and intense look of the actor. Portraying the role of mathematician Anand Kumar who trains students for IIT-JEE in Bihar, the actor would be essaying the role of a teacher in this biographical next.

On his recent visit to China for the release of his movie Kaabil in Sino lands, Hrithik had expressed, "Super 30 is something that talks about the power and the value of education and teachers. And, I think that is another place where I think there is a similarity between China and India as both these countries give a lot of respect to teachers. The teachers form the top of the societal chain in both these worlds."

With the poster setting the right note amongst the audience who have been awaiting the release of its trailer now, Hrithik has definitely given the best weekend gift to his fans with the release of his exciting poster.

Hrithik Roshan has always surprised the audiences and critics, alike with his portrayal of versatile roles in his various movies. The actor is currently gearing up for the release of his next film, Super 30 which is set to release on July 12, 2019.

