Hustle: Global Stars DJ Bobby Friction and L-Fresh grace the rap battle

India's rap reality show, Hustle is approaching its finale and bringing an intense competition amongst the Top 10 rappers. With every passing week, the battle is getting a notch higher with performances that are taking the audience and the judges in awe of them!

This week will have two global icons- popular DJ, television and radio presenter Bobby Friction coming in as the guest judge on the show. He expressed his excitement on being a part of the show that he keeps a close watch on.

"These are revolutionary and exciting times. It is great to see how TV, with MTV Hustle has perfectly captured the mainstream and the underground. To think even 10 years ago, a poor kid in Dharavi could come up with a lyrics that chips away at the edifice of vested interests in India, you would have thought some of this would never going to happen. Now, some of these rappers who are from Dharavi or other places in India are coming up with some of the biggest social commentaries ever and they're selling it to music, they are modern-day poets, this is like the ghazals and the qawaalis that came out of the middle ages in India and that culture is set on an electronic beat. I think MTV Hustle is just a great experience that has brilliantly worked."

Teri body, teri vibe, teri life!

Watch Raeza's impactful performance convey an important message to all the women of today on @JBLSoundIn presents @mtvhustle, every Sat-Sun at 7 PM on MTV and don't forget to vote on @justvoot!@philipsindia#MTVHustle #DareToListen #BreezerVivid pic.twitter.com/TYmTJuwpBs — MTV India (@MTVIndia) September 25, 2019

This week will also see the Australian hip hop artist L-Fresh The LION gracing the episode with a special performance. L-Fresh also commented on the current rap revolution, "It is a great privilege to be here on MTV Hustle. Hip-hop is booming in India right now and MTV Hustle is playing a big part in that. The mentors, Raftaar, Nucleya and Raja Kumari are amazing. The contestants are supremely talented and to be a part of this stage, coming from Australia, we never would have imagined 10 years ago. It was a long-distant dream which is now a reality, we can't be happier."

Episode 13 and 14 of MTV Hustle will see some mind-boggling acts by the Top 10 contestants. RCR's heartening rap on the role of a father in a child's life will be a touching performance to watch out for. Bihar-based rapper Shloka's tribute to the spirit and bravery of the armed forces will earn him a proud standing ovation from the judges.

In this week's episode, Raftaar also puts forward a noteworthy remark on gender equality. After Riya aka Raeza's performance, Raftaar said, "I want to represent equality on this stage. Men and women are equal, whether its on chart numbers, whether it's on a playlist, or anywhere. There should be a 50:50 ratio."

A rap platform like MTV Hustle celebrates the power of women rappers who are taking head-on and churning out power-packed compositions on the show.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates