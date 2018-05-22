Hyderabad's Haleem a delight only during Ramzan

Haleem, a delightful mix of grains and meat, is a stew popular in the Middle East, Central Asia, and the Indian subcontinent

Hyderabad: Haleem, a delicacy of Hyderabad is only prepared in the month of Ramzan. Speaking to ANI, Abdul Mohsin, Director, Pista house, one of the top Haleem sellers in Hyderabad, said, "Hyderabad tops two dishes, one is Biriyani and another is Haleem. Biryani is available in all seasons but Haleem will be available only during Ramadan, therefore, people from all places and community come to eat it as it is delicious and healthy, both."

"Public from across all over the state and country visit historic Charminar and come to our shop to have Haleem. We have started serving Haleem since 1997 and till now serve it. In Ramadan month Muslims, who fast for whole day, want healthy food to gain back energy, so by consuming Haleem they will get enough energy," he added.

Haleem, a delightful mix of grains and meat, is a stew popular in the Middle East, Central Asia, and the Indian subcontinent. Although the dish varies from region to region, it always includes wheat or barley, meat, and sometimes lentils.

"Haleem is a very famous food in Hyderabad. Many people from various places and communities come here and consume it. It is available only in the holy month of Ramadan and everyone prefers Haleem due to its good taste," Abdul Razzak, told ANI.

Ramzan is observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting to commemorate the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief.

Ramzan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, which involves rigorous fasting for about 30 days including festive foods like dates, typically serves as appetizers, before a lavish meal served after sunset.

During this month, Muslims do not take food or water from dawn to dusk. They eat Suhur (a pre-dawn meal) and break their day-long fast with 'Iftar' in the evening.

India's 1.2 billion people include 175 million Muslims, and constitute the third-largest Muslim population in the world.

