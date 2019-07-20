I am unable to get over a recent fling

dr-love

Introducing Dr Love, who solves your relationship riddles in a confusing digital age

Dr. Love

I had a fling with someone a few months ago. It wasn't serious, and we decided not to speak again, but I haven't been able to forget him. I have begun to have serious feelings and think I should approach him and tell him this. I am afraid that he will reject me though, because he was very clear that nothing could come of this. Should I reach out to him anyway?

You should, if only to be able to put this behind you in the event that he doesn't have the same feelings for you. If you can change his mind, that may be good for you both. If you can't, and he doesn't change his mind, you may have to simply find a way to accept that decision and move on. Don't let fear of rejection get in the way of being honest though.

My marriage has been stagnant for a few years now. We used to like being together at the start but over the past few years, my husband spends more and more time on his own or with his friends. I feel unloved because he just takes my presence for granted now. We don't talk about anything much, don't even go on holidays together, and simply live like two strangers under the same roof. How can I change this? I don't want to grow old in a marriage that makes me feel nothing.

If you don't feel appreciated or loved, it's possible that your husband feels jaded with this marriage too. You both owe it to yourselves to try and fix this, because it's a shared life that affects you now as well as your future together. Find some time to sit with your husband and get a sense of what he wants from you or this marriage. If he feels the same way, maybe you should both consider speaking to a counsellor as soon as possible. This is not something that can't be fixed, provided you both want to save it.

