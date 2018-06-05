I couldn't spend much time with my boyfriend

Introducing Dr Love, who solves your relationship riddles in a confusing digital age

I am in love with my boyfriend, and want to spend as much time with him as possible. The problem is my college studies get in the way. I have exams coming up and a lot of coursework to complete, which makes it hard for me to even catch a movie with him. He hasn't said anything about this, and has been very understanding so far, but I worry that not being around for so long will lead to him losing interest in me and finding someone else. If that happens, I don't know how I will be able to focus on my studies either. What can I do to make sure he doesn't leave me?

You need to get your priorities in order. If your boyfriend understands why you don't have as much time for him as you would like to, it means he recognises and respects your decisions. If the two of you talk about this, and you tell him why you will be able to be with him after these examinations are over, I don't see why he should feel the need to leave you for someone else. Also, if he does leave you, and you end up ruining your studies as a result, you have to recognise that you will be the only one left with nothing. I suggest you stop over-thinking this and work on one thing at a time. Don't let minor things distract you from the big picture.

I am happily married to a woman I dated for years, but I am also concerned about whether she has married me for love or for my money. How can I tell?

You dated her for years and, presumably, asked her to marry you after you recognised that the two of you were good together. If you still haven't been able to figure out whether or not she genuinely cares about you, I'm not sure how I can come up with a test that will give you an answer.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

