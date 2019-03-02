I don't want to know his fantasies

dr-love

Introducing Dr Love, who solves your relationship riddles in a confusing digital age

A male friend of mine says he wants to discuss his sexual fantasies with me. We are pretty close, and talk about anything and everything, but this makes me feel a little awkward because he has a girlfriend. I think he should discuss these things with her, rather than with me. Am I being prudish or is this the right thing to do? I am usually open to having a conversation about most things, but it seems as if this is inappropriate for some reason and I don't want to do it. What should I do?

You're not being prudish at all. His fantasies have nothing to do with you, and you shouldn't have a discussion about anything you are not comfortable with, especially with someone you are not in a relationship with. Tell him you don't want to discuss them, even if he thinks you're being prudish. If you say he is a close friend, why can't you be honest about this?

It was my birthday a month ago, and my boyfriend got me a really expensive watch that I really loved. I found out last week, however, that he had given his ex-girlfriend the exact same thing on her birthday when they were together. I don't know if I'm supposed to be insulted by this. Is it because he has no imagination and simply buys the same thing for everyone he dates? Should I be offended that he doesn't want to take the time to buy something special for someone?

Why are you insulted? I don't know if this means he doesn't want to buy you something special. Chances are, knowing how a lot of men think, he has got you this gift based on his ex-girlfriend's reaction to it, which may have given him the deluded notion that all women like the same kind of watch. If it bothers you, talk about it. Don't repress these feelings because they will bubble up to the surface at some point.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

