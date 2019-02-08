I have a crush on my colleague

dr-love

Introducing Dr Love, who solves your relationship riddles in a confusing digital age

I have a huge crush on someone at work and want him to ask me out. The problem is, I don't know if he has a clue about my feelings for him and don't want to be humiliated if he refuses to consider a date. I can't tell my colleagues about this, or ask for their advice, because they may have a problem with bringing romance to the work place, so I don't have any means of moving this forward. I don't even know if he is single, which is another problem because his Facebook profile doesn't offer any information whatsoever. No one knows much about him. What should I do? How can I get him to notice me and get to a stage where we can know each other a little better and see if there's a spark there?

What stops you from simply going up to this person, introducing yourself and initiating a conversation? You assume he hasn't noticed you and have no proof of whether he has any interest or, more importantly, if he is even single and interested in the idea of dating. Don't let the fear of humiliation prevent you from speaking out and telling someone how you feel. If he's not interested, it actually helps you because you can move on safe in the knowledge that you explored this option before quitting. Life is too short to allow the fear of rejection to prevent you from even making an attempt.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

