I want spice, my boyfriend doesn't!

dr-love

Introducing Dr Love, who solves your relationship riddles in a confusing digital age

We have been together for two years now, and I think our sex life has begun to seem predictable. I want to spice things up, but he is very touchy about this and assumes I am insulting him by even suggesting that we do something different. I think it's important though, and he needs to understand where I am coming from. I can't even have a conversation about it because he gets upset whenever I start. How do I sort this and get him to see things from my point of view?

You're right about it being important because it is. He may be perfectly happy with how things are sexually, but you have a right to your own pleasure too. If he doesn't want to have a conversation about it, he needs to understand that he is being disrespectful towards you. If he is touchy, he needs to know that sex is something adults can and should talk about more often. I suggest you tell him how you feel even if it upsets him, until you get through to him and he recognises that this is something he should start taking seriously if he wants this relationship to work out.

I have been dating a man ten years older and he sometimes makes stupid financial decisions that make me wonder if I am smarter than he is. I thought he would be the sensible one, but he repeatedly does things that make me question why I am with him. Should I be with someone my own age instead?

Age has nothing to do with financial maturity. If it did, we wouldn't have young millionaires running Silicon Valley today. You should be with someone based on how you feel, not on how well you think they understand economics. If he makes mistakes, and you understand money better, what stops you from teaching him to

be better?

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

