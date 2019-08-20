'If someone works with Mika Singh during this ban, he too will be banned'

bollywood

Even as FWICE is expected to meet Mika to discuss ban, singer remains part of line-up for Salman's gig; event manager pins blame on US-based promoter

Mika Singh

Over the past few days, Mika Singh has been in the eye of a storm — the singer has been banned by the Federation of Western India Cine Employees association (FWICE), after he performed at a wedding reception in Pakistan. He is expected to meet members of the FWICE today to offer his version of the event before the body gives its final verdict. Interestingly, despite the ban imposed on him since last week, Singh has been included as part of Salman Khan's upcoming event.

A six-city gig across the US — titled Up, Close and Personal With Salman Khan — has been scheduled for next week where the superstar will be interacting and indulging in photo opportunities with fans. The gig has been organised by Sohail Khan's event management team with Jordy Patel of JA Events in India and Bhavesh Patel in the US. Singh appears to be part of the Houston leg that is scheduled for August 28.

When mid-day reached out to Jordy to question about Singh's involvement in the show, he said, "We are only dealing with Bhavesh Patel as our contract is with him. Some local promoter in the US must have signed on Mika and added him to the line-up. Salman will have nothing to do with Mika at the event. They will not even interact on stage."

Not too long ago, Singh had shared a video claiming that he was coming to Houston with "my big brother Salman Khan" for the event. Jordy says, "Mika must be using Salman's name to promote himself, which everyone in the industry does."

If the promotional material is any indication, the events will also see Khan's close friends, including Sunil Grover and Kamaal Khan, in action.

Promotional poster of the event

Meanwhile, Ashok Dubey, general secretary, FWICE, says that the ban on Singh will continue if he cannot assuage the body's reservations in today's meeting. "If we impose a ban, it means all our technicians — including actors, directors, and even spot boys — will not work with Mika. If someone works with Mika during this ban, say Salman or anyone else, then he too will be banned."

Ask him if the ban applies to gigs that are held overseas, and Dubey says, "Whether it's an organiser from the US or any other country, we cannot stop anybody from conducting an event. Our policy is simple — we will not work with the person who has been banned."



mid-day reached out to Singh to ask about the August 28 event, but the singer refused to comment.

