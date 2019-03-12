Mumbai: IIT-B girls complain of food poisoning

national

The 25 students were immediately treated at the in-house hospital and discharged; BMC also inspects mess, cause to be ascertained

The mess where the incident took place has been closed for two days

Around 25 girls from hostel 10 of the Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay (IIT-B) fell ill after having dinner on Saturday night. They were all given prompt medical treatment at the in-house hospital and discharged later.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has taken samples of the food and inspected the mess where the incident took place, but the clear cause of food poisoning is yet to be ascertained. Students said the number of affected girls was less as it was a Saturday, when many prefer to eat outside. Hostel 10 has 1,100 girls staying there.

Girls report nausea

The dinner is served between 7.30pm and 9.15pm. It contains two vegetables, dal, rice, roti, salad, milk and one sweet dish. Some girls complained of vomiting and nausea after 9.45pm on Saturday night and raised an alarm.

"While those girls were taken to the in-house hospital, a review was taken of all the other residents in the hostel 10. There was no critical case and we are guessing many must have thought they could sleep it off," said one of the residents.

Another said, "It is suspected that the food poisoning was caused due to the sweet dish. Data is now being collected of everyone who ate at the mess on Saturday night, and the timings of each student's dinner to determine the exact reason for food poisoning."

The contractor of the Hostel 10 mess is relatively new and has been serving food there since August 2018. But according to students there hasn't been such an instance before and the food quality has been satisfactory.

Cause to be ascertained

The IIT-B spokesperson on Monday said, "The issue of food poisoning was reported on Saturday in H10 girls' hostel. About 25 girls fell ill after consuming sweets. They were administered prompt medical care at IIT Bombay's hospital and later discharged. Now they are fine. The mess will remain closed till tomorrow for sanitisation. The BMC has inspected the mess too. Samples have been sent for tests. The cause of food poisoning is to be determined."

Also Read:Teacher suspended for hitting 5-year-old in playschool in Maharashtra

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates