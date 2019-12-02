See Photos: Inaaya Naumi Kemmu's photos with parents Soha and Kunal are too precious
Soha Ali Khan shared some clicks of her gorgeous family from her recent trip to Pataudi Palace; check them out!
Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu's baby girl Inaaya Naumi is India's darling. She's one of the cutest kids in Bollywood and has fans within the industry and outside it too. Soha Ali Khan along with Kunal Kemmu and Inaaya are at Pataudi Palace currently, and their pictures from the mansion and its grounds are too precious. Here's a click that Soha shared of herself and Inaaya standing by the grave of Soha's father, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi.
Another picture that Soha Ali Khan shared shows Inaaya Naumi taking a stroll with dad Kunal Kemmu. While Inaaya's face can't be seen in the photo, we still think it's a super adorable click!
Soha Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi share an extremely close bond. The actress-turned-author frequently shares photos of her little one on social media, giving everyone a sneak-peek into her life.
On the work front, Soha Ali Khan will soon be seen in a web series that will launch early next year. Talking about her hiatus from work, Soha said, "I got interesting offers all this while, but I didn't take them up as I wanted to spend all my time with Inaaya. Now that she is over two years old, I have decided to commit to something that will take only a month [to shoot]. I am planning to take her on the sets too, whenever it is possible."
