IND vs AUS: 'No breach of protocol'

A fanboy moment on spotting Indian cricketers at a Melbourne restaurant has landed Test vice-captain Rohit Sharma, openers Prithvi Shaw, Shubman Gill, wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant and pacer Navdeep Saini in trouble.

The fan's viral video of the cricketers sitting in the restaurant and then his description of his experience on Twitter, where he described hugging Pant, taking selfies with the players and then footing their bill of AUD 118 [R6,500 approximately] was enough to send the BCCI and Cricket Australia into action.

Though the BCCI earlier rubbished launching any probe into the incident, Cricket Australia in a statement, confirmed a joint investigation.



The above screengrab shows Indian players at a Melbourne restaurant

While the alleged bio-secure bubble breach is under investigation, it is understood that the Indian cricketers do not think they have violated any protocol.

As per Cricket Australia's reported bubble rule, eating in an indoor restaurant is not permissible. The cricketers are free to be on the streets, but use of public transport is strictly not allowed.

'Players followed rules'

A meeting of the Indian team management with the players in question on Saturday revealed that players had adhered to the COVID-19 protocol all the time. "The players were inside the restaurant but they were only waiting for their food parcels. They did not eat inside the restaurant. They followed the social distancing norm when they were out," a source told Sunday mid-day.

While the fan, Navaldeep Singh, later said that Pant did not hug him, the BCCI finds too many loose ends to the fan's narration. "First of all, no player had asked him to pay the bill. It was something beyond the players' control. Secondly, there was no interaction at all between the players and the fan," the source said.

This also begs the question that if the fan indeed clicked selfies with Rohit & Co, then what stopped him from posting them on social media?

Precautionary measure

Though the Indian team management does not think there was a breach of protocol by the players, the need to isolate the five players is for safety purposes. "It is just a precautionary reason since they sat in the restaurant. No one has developed any symptoms. It is over three days now since they went to the restaurant on New Year's eve. They will train with the team as there is anyway social distancing followed. As the players will fly to Sydney on a charter flight, the five players in question may also travel with the team," said the source.

With the players in isolation, will they be available for the third Test? "As of now, they are all available," the source said.

