India finishes fourth in Fed Cup after 1-2 loss

tennis

Captain Vishal Uppal handed national champion Mahak Jain her Fed Cup debut after a groin strain forced Karman out of the tie

Ankita Raina

India ended its campaign at the Fed Cup with a fourth place finish after losing the classification tie 1-2 to Korea as the team missed injured Karman Kaur Thandi, who did not play on Saturday.

Captain Vishal Uppal handed national champion Mahak Jain her Fed Cup debut after a groin strain forced Karman out of the tie. Mahak played her heart out before losing steam towards the end for a 2-6, 6-3, 1-6 defeat against Na Ri Kim. Ankita Raina came out to level the tie as she outplayed Sunam Jiong 6-3, 6-3. The doubles became decisive but Ankita and Prarthana Thombare lost the close rubber 4-6, 4-6 to the Korean team of Su Jeong Jang and Kim.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever