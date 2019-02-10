India finishes fourth in Fed Cup after 1-2 loss

Feb 10, 2019, 08:40 IST | PTI

Captain Vishal Uppal handed national champion Mahak Jain her Fed Cup debut after a groin strain forced Karman out of the tie

India finishes fourth in Fed Cup after 1-2 loss
Ankita Raina

India ended its campaign at the Fed Cup with a fourth place finish after losing the classification tie 1-2 to Korea as the team missed injured Karman Kaur Thandi, who did not play on Saturday.

Captain Vishal Uppal handed national champion Mahak Jain her Fed Cup debut after a groin strain forced Karman out of the tie. Mahak played her heart out before losing steam towards the end for a 2-6, 6-3, 1-6 defeat against Na Ri Kim. Ankita Raina came out to level the tie as she outplayed Sunam Jiong 6-3, 6-3. The doubles became decisive but Ankita and Prarthana Thombare lost the close rubber 4-6, 4-6 to the Korean team of Su Jeong Jang and Kim.

