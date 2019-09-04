Indian Army to commission 1st batch of women soldiers by 2021

At present, women in the Army work only in engineering, medical, legal, signals, and educational wings. Pic/Twitter IANS

According to Army sources, the first batch of 100 women soldiers who will be inducted in the Army is likely to be commissioned by March 2021. The commissioning will take place after the first batch of women officers complete their training, which will start from December this year.

As per the Indian Army source, the women soldiers will be commissioned into the Corps of Military Police of the Indian Army. The training period - of 61 weeks - is similar to that of male soldiers. Batches comprising similar number of soldiers will be trained and commissioned every year," said a senior Army official, reports news agency IANS.

According to the Indian Army officials, the cadre of women soldiers in the Corps of Military Police will be maintained at a fixed number of 1,700 corps. The Indian Army will achieve this number by filling in the corps in batches. Lieutenant General Ashwani Kumar, Colonel Commandant of the Corps of Military Police had last week interviewed Lieutenant Colonel Nandani for the training instructor's position.

According to sources, the women soldiers will take up the duties of policing cantonments and other Army establishments in the Corps of Military Police. The women soldiers will also work in co-operation with the civil police of various state governments as well as the Centre.

They will also handle prisoners of war and ensure the maintenance of rules. The women soldiers will also investigate cases of crime. At present, women work only in engineering, medical, legal, signals, and educational wings of the Indian Army.

The main objective behind inducting women soldiers in the Army is to increase their representation in the services.

With inputs from IANS

