Indrani Mukherjea's 'chest pain' reveals spondylosis

Indrani when she was admitted to JJ in April this year, following a drug overdose

For the second time in two months, Indrani Mukerjea was rushed to state-run JJ Hospital after she complained of chest pain on Friday night. While the tests conducted on her came back negative for a heart ailment, she has been diagnosed with cervical spondylosis. She was earlier admitted in April this year following a suspected drug overdose. Indrani has been lodged at the Byculla women's jail and is facing trial in the Sheena Bora murder case.

Director General of Police (Prisons) Bipin Bihari confirmed that jail authorities had rushed Indrani Mukherjea to hospital. Officials in the jail department said that a woman guard noticed that Indrani was awake and sitting on her bed around 11 pm on Friday. When she inquired if everything was all right, Indrani told her she had pain in the chest and the guard also noticed that she was sweating. She was taken to the jail doctor, who immediately referred her to JJ Hospital.

"Indrani Mukerjea had complained of chest pain and accordingly an evaluation was done," said Dr SD Nanandkar, dean of JJ hospital, while speaking to the media. Indrani was put on paracetamol, and a few multi-vitamins. Dr Wiqar Shaikh, who had earlier diagnosed Indrani for drug overdose, examined her along with a cardiologist and orthopaedic experts, who advised blood tests, an MRI scan and even a 2 D echo test. A senior doctor, who did not wish to be identified, said the electrocardiogram (ECG) did not show any rhythmic changes in the heart function and the other tests, too, came back negative, indicating that she had no heart attack or heart related ailments.

The blood tests, too, came back normal. However, an X-ray confirmed cervical spondylosis. She was advised to undergo an MRI scan, which she has refused. When asked why she refused, the doctor said, "A patient has the right to refuse treatment, and we cannot force them. We have taken in writing from her that she has refused an MRI."

Speaking to mid-day, Dr Shaikh said, "We have ruled out any cardiac ailment, but she has been diagnosed with cervical spondylosis. We have informed the hospital administration and jail authorities accordingly."

About Indrani's drug overdose episode, Dr Shaikh added, "My diagnosis in April stands vindicated, wherein I had confirmed drug overdose for the second time. Now, the police, as per the government order, will need to probe from whom and where she got the drugs. We should investigate as to why the FSL urine test report (which was positive for Benzodiazepine at Hinduja Hospital) came negative the second time." A little after 9 pm on Saturday, Indrani was discharged and sent back to Byculla women's jail.

