Inter-School Boxing: Sohail Khan rules the ring
The passionate young boxer defeated Asif Siddiqui of St Mathews School (Malad), winning by a split decision in a boys' 12-13 years and 36-38 kgs category
Sohail Khan, 13, of Bandra Urdu School (Bandra) loves boxing and demonstrated that he has the skills and ability to fight in the ring. The passionate young boxer defeated Asif Siddiqui of St Mathews School (Malad), winning by a split decision in a boys' 12-13 years and 36-38 kgs category bout in the Mumbai Schools Sports Association-organised inter-school boxing championship at the Schools Sports Centre, Azad Maidan yesterday.
