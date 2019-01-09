Inter-School Boxing: Sohail Khan rules the ring

Jan 09, 2019, 09:39 IST | Gordon D'Costa

The passionate young boxer defeated Asif Siddiqui of St Mathews School (Malad), winning by a split decision in a boys' 12-13 years and 36-38 kgs category

Sohail Khan (in blue) and Asif Siddiqui in action at Azad Maidan. Pic/Suresh Karkera

Sohail Khan, 13, of Bandra Urdu School (Bandra) loves boxing and demonstrated that he has the skills and ability to fight in the ring. The passionate young boxer defeated Asif Siddiqui of St Mathews School (Malad), winning by a split decision in a boys' 12-13 years and 36-38 kgs category bout in the Mumbai Schools Sports Association-organised inter-school boxing championship at the Schools Sports Centre, Azad Maidan yesterday.

