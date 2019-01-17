Is Kalki Koechlin playing Ranveer Singh's love interest in Gully Boy?

bollywood

Zoya Akhtar detailed that Kalki Koechlin plays someone related to the music business, who enters the boys' lives and impacts it both personally and professionally

Kalki Koechlin

The recently released Gully Boy trailer announcement video gave glimpses of kissing scene between Ranveer Singh and Kalki Koechlin. The song Apna Time Aayega showcased Kalki clicking pictures of Ranveer making the audience wonder if Kalki also plays the love interest of Ranveer Singh.

Looking at the trailer it is evident that Alia Bhatt plays the love interest of Ranveer Singh yet there are glimpses of Kalki and Ranveer too. While the makers didn't reveal if Kalki Koechlin plays Ranveer Singh's love interest in the film, they spoke about her character during the trailer launch. Zoya detailed that Kalki plays someone related to the music business, who enters the boys' lives and impacts it both personally and professionally.

The raging anthem from the much-awaited film Gully Boy, Apna Time Aayega released earlier and since then it has taken over the internet within no time. The video has garnered 14 million views in just 24 Hrs.

The audience is getting addicted to the new song from Gully Boy, 'Apna Time Aayega', as the beats are so catchy and the response from the audience itself says that this is not just a song but a revolution.

'Apna Time Aayega' is a raging anthem that provided the hook in the recently released trailer for the film, based in part on the lives of Mumbai rappers Divine and Naezy, and the city's underground hip-hop scene. The song is performed by Ranveer, and composed by Divine and Dub Sharma, with lyrics by Divine & Ankur Tewari.

Gully Boy is a story inspired by slum rappers of Dharavi. Ranveer Singh who is paired opposite Alia Bhatt for the first time on the big screen is playing the role of a street rapper. The film is Ranveer's second collaboration with Zoya which showcases the actor in a leaner avatar.

Gully Boy also stars Alia Bhatt who is marking her first outing with Excel Entertainment and Zoya Akhtar will be seen in a never seen before avatar in Gully Boy. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, Gully Boy is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment in association with Tiger Baby and is all set to hit the screens on 14th February 2018.

Also read: Ranveer Singh is truly a hard-working actor and his prep for Gully Boy is proof enough

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates