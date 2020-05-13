Is my boyfriend ghosting me?

My boyfriend recently stopped messaging or calling for no reason. It has been six days, and he hasn't been responding. I was worried at first because I thought he was ill, but I know he is fine because common friends of ours have been meeting him regularly and he is active on Instagram and Twitter. I don't know what the problem is because we didn't have a fight or anything. We have been together for around three months, so I don't know him that well and can't say if he always does something like this. I think it is very strange though, because it is starting to feel as if he has broken up with me. I don't know if I am being pessimistic, but what else am I supposed to assume from his behaviour?

If it has been six days, it shows a lack of respect or an inability to be honest or open. Either way, if he doesn't give you a reasonable explanation for this soon, you are well within your rights to assume he has not had the decency to communicate with you. He owes you a response and, if he chooses not to give you one, you should consider ending this anyway.

I had a crush on a guy for over two years and didn't think it would work out, so I started dating someone else. I recently found out that my crush likes me, too, and I think I have blown my chances now. What should I do?

You haven't mentioned how you feel about the relationship you are currently in. If you feel as if it is worth it to give that up and try to initiate one with the person you have had a crush on, it may make sense to evaluate the pros and cons of both approaches first. Why not try meeting with this guy, spend some time with him, and think about whether your feelings for him have changed in any way since you began dating your boyfriend?

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news