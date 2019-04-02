Is there no love beyond religion?

dr-love

I am 25 and she is 23. We are both working professionals from middle class families. We love each other very much and our families know about our relationship, but we belong to different religions and our parents are not agreeing to us being together. We want to marry each other, but our families don't want to accept this unless we change our religious beliefs. Neither of us wants to change. Now, the girl's family is forcing her to marry a person of their choice. We are both very stressed. Please guide us. — Akash

The unfortunate truth about life in India is that religion will always be more important than things that genuinely matter. There is nothing you can do to change your parents' minds about this, because it's obvious that they are too narrow-minded to put their children's happiness first. You do have rights as adults though, because the law allows you to marry anyone you choose to. Have the two of you considered meeting together, with your families, and presenting your case? If this doesn't work, I suggest you speak to other family members for advice. What you choose to do depends entirely upon how seriously the two of you want to be together, and how prepared you are to make adjustments to make that possible. Speak to friends and other family members for support or suggestions.

How can I tell my partner that things aren't going the way I expect them to? I don't want to end it, but there is definitely a lot of room for improvement.

You and your partner are the only people who can change something in your relationship, especially if you know what the problem is and have specific areas you would like to make changes to. What prevents you from simply talking about how you feel and why you think change is needed?

