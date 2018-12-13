Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal wedding: Thackerays, Smriti Irani, Maneka Gandhi attend

famous-personalities

From the Thackerays in Mumbai to former president Pranab Mukherjee, P Chidambaram and other politicians graced the wedding of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal tied the knot on December 12, 2018, in the presence of their family and friends. The newly-married couple's wedding was attended by who's who of the global business, politics, Bollywood and Hollywood. The two lovebirds got married in a lavish ceremony at the Ambanis home in Antilla, Mumbai.

The Ambani family left no stone unturned to celebrate the occasion of their daughter Isha Ambani's wedding to Anand Piramal, son of industrialist Ajay Piramal and Nandini Piramal. The wedding was a star-studded affair and guests from Bollywood, politics, business and even global stars graced the wedding occasion of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal.

Some of the notable guests included president Pranab Mukherjee, ex-US secretary of state and first lady Hillary Clinton, the Bachchans, Priyanka Chopra along with her husband Nick Jonas, and Aamir Khan from the tinsel town, and Sachin Tendulkar to name a few.

The newly married couple was also blessed by the presence of some of the biggest names of Indian politics; from the Thackerays in Mumbai to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Rajnath Singh and former president of India Pranab Mukherjee to mention a few.

Here are some exclusive inside pictures of politicians who attended the wedding ceremony of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal:



MNS chief Raj Thackeray arrived at the wedding ceremony of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal which was held at Antilla, Mumbai



Uddhav Thackeray attended the pre-wedding bash of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal with his son Aaditya



Former union minister Sushil Kumar Shinde walked in for the wedding of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal. He was welcomed by Anant Ambani



Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis arrive in Antilla for the wedding ceremony.



NCP Chief Sharad Pawar also joined in the happiness of the Ambani and Piramal family



Former Chief Minister of Maharashtra state Ashok Chavan was captured by the shutterbugs as he made his way to the wedding ceremony of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal



Former Chief Minister of Maharashtra and noted politician Narayan Rane was also one of the few politicians from Mumbai, Maharashtra who attended the wedding ceremony of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal



Politician and businessman Praful Patel was also seen gracing the wedding ceremony of Mr and Mrs Piramal



Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani also graced the wedding ceremony of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal. Vijay was spotted with his wife Anjali Rupani



The former finance minister of India P Chidambaram was clicked by the paparazzi as soon as he entered the wedding venue of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal. Also spotted alongside him was Journalist and director of Republic TV Arnab Goswami



Amar Singh walked in for the wedding reception of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal with his wife Pankaja Kumari Singh



Union Cabinet Minister for Women & Child Development Maneka Gandhi also graced the wedding ceremony of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal



The former model, television actress and politician Smriti Irani walked in for the wedding ceremony of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal



West Bengal chief minister greets the media as shutterbugs capture her during the wedding ceremony of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal



Member of Parliament Subramanian Swamy looked smart in white kurta paired with Modi jacket as he made his way to the wedding ceremony of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal



Chandrababu Naidu, the former chief minister of Andhra Pradesh was also present at the ceremony



Former President of India Pranab Mukherjee was welcomed by noted industrialist and Mukesh Ambani's brother Anil Ambani.

American politician and former First Lady of the United States, Hillary Clinton was spotted entering Antilla for Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's wedding nuptials

