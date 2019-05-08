Ishaan Khatter reveals which one of Shahid Kapoor's exes he liked the most

bollywood

Ishaan Khatter, on a chat show, revealed that he was quite friendly with one of Shahid Kapoor's former flames. Here's who he was friendly with

Ishaan Khatter and Shahid Kapoor

Bollywood celebrities tend to divulge quite a few secrets on celebrity chat shows. Recently, on Neha Dhupia's chat show, Ishaan Khatter divulged an open secret about brother Shahid Kapoor's love life. When asked which one of Shahid Kapoor's former flames he liked the most, Ishaan surprisingly revealed a name, instead of shrugging off the question.

He told Neha Dhupia that he was friendliest with none other than Priyanka Chopra. The Quantico actress and Shahid Kapoor were linked quite a bit in the past, but neither one of them had admitted to dating each other. While Ishaan looked a bit flustered when posed with the question, he took it quite sportingly and said, "Oh gosh! Like the most, I cannot say, but I had the friendliest equation with Priyanka Chopra."

Shahid Kapoor's past relationship with Kareena Kapoor Khan was widely acknowledged, but him dating Priyanka Chopra was sort of hush-hush. And now, it got validated by none other than little brother Ishaan Khatter.

Shahid Kapoor got married to Mira Rajut in 2015, and the couple today are proud parents to a little girl, Misha, and a baby boy, Zain. Kareena, as we all know, is mum to the beloved Taimur Ali Khan and is wife to Saif Ali Khan. Priyanka Chopra, too, is a global sensation and is married to American singer Nick Jonas. In fact, Shahid, along with wife Mira, attended the wedding reception of Priyanka Chopra in Mumbai in December last year.

On the work front, Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor's upcoming venture, is a remake of the Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy, which starred Vijay Deverakonda. While the Padmaavat star plays the lead role in the movie, Kiara Advani, who was recently seen in the web series Lust Stories essays the role of Preeti, Kabir's love interest.

Check out Kabir Singh's latest poster:

The movie is a Hindi remake of the Telugu hit Arjun Reddy. Besides Vijay Deverakonda the original blockbuster starred Shalini Pandey as well. When the teaser of Kabir Singh dropped online, Vijay took to Twitter to appreciate Shahid's look. The film is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar, and Ashwin Varde. The film is slated to hit the screens on June 21 this year.

