Mira Rajput shares daughter Misha Kapoor's photo; writes an emotional post

Mira Rajput shared yet-another photo of her "grown-up" daughter Misha Kapoor on Instagram. The little munchkin looks adorable in the photo

Mira Rajput shared this picture of Misha Kapoor on her Instagram account.

Trust Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput to come up with interesting captions while posting her children, Misha Kapoor and Zain Kapoor's pictures on social media. Her latest Instagram photo of daughter Misha Kapoor is all things parents say when they see their children growing up.

While Mira Rajput shared an adorable photo of Misha Kapoor dressed in a lovely frock, her caption is an emotional one. She wrote: "My big little girl, Clicking you in the same spot since the start and suddenly you don’t fit in my frame! How did you grow up so fast.. My darling. Naughty and kind. God blessed us. #mysweetheart [sic]"

The comment section of this post was filled with comments stating that she looked like the spitting image of her mother Mira but has got her smile from father Shahid Kapoor.

A few days ago, Mira Rajput had shared a photo of her "small wonder", Zain Kapoor. Shahid Kapoor's wife, Mira Rajput Kapoor, through her posts, proves that she isn't a regular mom and stays casual with her children. The star-wife is extremely active on social media and keeps sharing lovely photos of herself with actor-hubby Shahid Kapoor and children, Misha and Zain.

