Islamic clerics in Pune send memorandum to Ram Nath Kovind, request to take action against mob lynching

national

Pune based group of Islamic clerics request Ram Nath Kovind to take action against mob-lynching incidents

Islamic clerics in Pune send a memorandum to the President of India

Pune based group of Islamic clerics has sent a memorandum to the President of India to appeal to stop mob lynching acts against the Muslim community and spread the message of secularism and brotherhood.

On Friday, the Islamic clerics (Maulana) of Pune sent a memorandum to President of India by the Collector, expressing concern on current situations of the country. Al-Sunnaha Foundation took initiative in the matter.

Islamic clerics appealed to the Deputy Collector Dr Jai Shree Katare saying, "We, the undersigned are the Muslims clerics from Pune City(Maharashtra), strongly condemn the multiple incidents of recent mob lynching against the Muslim community in the country. We urge your good office to take strong cognizance of the increasing incidents and initiate stern action against the culprits and their affiliated associations who are a serious and big threat to the secularism of our country."

Also read: Actor Kaushik Sen claims to have received death threat for raising voice against lynching

Speaking to mid-day members of the organisation said, "Considering the prevailing situation in the country, we propose our wish-list to your good office as a memorandum and request immediate steps to maintain peace, brotherhood and secularism in the country. We have made five demands which need to be looked into on an immediate basis for harmony in society."

He added, "Firstly, the central government should pass a necessary ordinance with an immediate effect to the respective state government and law enforcement authorities across our country to handle mob lynching incidents in a serious manner and provide all types of necessary assistance to the victims followed by swift and stern action against the miscreants. Secondly, the Indian constitution permits democratic rights to all its citizens and hence the government should make necessary arrangement to protect the secularism of the country by allowing its citizens to follow and practice their choice of religion and lifestyle."

Also read: Four mob lynching cases create tension in and around Mumbai

He added, "Thirdly, Muslims are an integral part of India and are immensely contributing to the development of the country in various sectors. We urge the government to increase the lifement of the community in education, government jobs and various other fields of national growth. Fourthly the Muslim prisoners who are in jail should be protected and those who are innocent should be released immediately.

Lastly, an announcement was made by Waseem Rizvi(Chairman of Shia Waqf Board) to make a Film on mother of Muslims, Hazrat Ayesha Siddiqa. We request the government to ban this controversial film as well as take intense action against responsible. We hope our legitimate request would be considered and an immediate ordinance would be passed."

Also read: 'Jai Shree Ram' has become a war cry; celebs pen a letter to PM Modi on lynching

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates