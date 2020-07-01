It was Aamir Khan's driver who first tested positive for COVID-19

After several of Aamir Khan's staff members at his Pali Hill home tested positive for the virus, there is a sense of fear in the neighbourhood. Residents of the housing society are keen that the security guards and others, who his staff may have interacted with, get tested.

A few days ago, wife Kiran Rao was on her way to Goa. At the border, while undergoing the mandatory test, the driver tested positive. He was not allowed entry into the state. That's when panic set in and other staff members were tested, and were found to be positive. The superstar and family also got themselves screened and their results are negative.

On Tuesday, Khan issued a statement that he was taking his mother, Zeenat, for testing since she "is the last person in the loop." He wrote in a social media post, "This is to inform you that some of my staff have tested positive. They were immediately quarantined, and BMC officials were very prompt and efficient in taking them to a medical facility. I would like to thank the BMC for taking such good care of them, and for fumigating and sterilising the entire society. The rest of us have all been tested and found negative. Right now I am taking my mother to get her tested. She is the last person in the loop. Please pray that she is negative." The BMC has fumigated and sterilised the residential complex. Khan also thanked the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital staff for being "caring and professional with the testing process." The seven staffers are under quarantine.

On the work front, Aamir Khan was shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha, the remake of the Hollywood classic, Forrest Gump. It also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Vijay Sethupathi. Written by Atul Kulkarni and directed by Advait Chandan, the drama was slated to release on Christmas 2020 but due to the lockdown, it's now rumoured to release in April 2021.

Also read: Aamir Khan crashes daughter Ira's work-out-at-home; video goes viral

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news