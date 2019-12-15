MENU
It's a wrap for Ayushmann Khurrana's Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

Published: Dec 15, 2019, 19:15 IST | IANS | Mumbai

Ayushmann Khurrana and the team of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan has completed the upcoming film's shooting

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan family/picture courtesy: Ayushmann Khurrana's Instagram account
Actor Ayushmann Khurrana and the team of "Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan" has completed the upcoming film's shooting.

Ayushmann on Saturday took to Instagram Story and shared a photograph of a cake on which Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan film wrap" was written.

Ayushmaan Khurrana

The film is the second installment of the hit film Shubh Mangal Saavdhan and is scheduled to release on February 21, 2020.

Directed by Hitesh Kewalya, the upcoming movie, which was mainly shot in Varanasi, revolves around the issue of homosexuality. It also stars Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao, who earlier shared screen space with Ayushmann in the runaway hit Badhaai Ho.

