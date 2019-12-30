It's an underwater kiss for Malang stars Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur, here's why

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur have already become the talk of the town as the hottest Jodi in B-town, the duo will be seen in the upcoming film Malang. Fitness enthusiasts Disha and Aditya have done underwater scenes in Malang and now we hear that the leading actors shot for an extended kissing sequence in the Mohit Suri directorial.

Earlier in May, Disha Patani had teased fans with a cool picture from the sets of Malang in which she and co-star Aditya Roy Kapur posed in diving suits and now they both will be seen underwater performing a kissing sequence. The duo was prepping for an extended underwater kissing sequence in the film. Director Mohit Suri had sent the actors packing for two days of prep in May ahead of the shoot.

The sequence required Disha and Aditya to be underwater for at least a minute, so the training focused on strengthening lung capacity moreover the sequence was shot during the Goa schedule of the film in a day. It was a difficult shoot as Aditya and Disha had to sync their breathing patterns accordingly.

Recently the makers had shared the first look of Anil Kapoor from the film on his birthday.

Malang is directed by Mohit Suri. Produced by T-Series' Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Films' Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, and Northern Lights Entertainment's Jay Shewakramani, the film will release on 7th February 2020.

