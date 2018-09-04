'It's not aid, US owes money to Pakistan'

international

The Pentagon on Saturday announced that it will cancel $300 million aid to Pakistan over its failure to take actions against terror groups

Shah Mehmood Qureshi (left) with Imran Khan. File Pic

The $300 million that the Pentagon has decided to scrap is not a military aid to Pakistan, but what it owns to Islamabad for its support in the war against terrorism and should reimburse it, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has asserted, sparking fresh bilateral tensions ahead of a key visit.

The Pentagon on Saturday announced that it will cancel $300 million aid to Pakistan over its failure to take actions against terror groups. Qureshi said the matter will be taken up during Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's visit to the country on September 5.

"The $300 million is neither aid nor assistance — it is the money Pakistan spent from its resources against militants and in the war against terrorism. This is the money they [US] are supposed to reimburse, but now either they are not willing or unable to pay back,," Qureshi said.

Pak to hold prez election today

Islamabad: Pakistani lawmakers are set to choose a new President today, an election in which the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf party's candidate Arif Alvi is expected to win as the Opposition parties failed to field a joint candidate. The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) yesterday completed preparations for the election.

