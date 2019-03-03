Jackie Shroff to appear as guest judge on a dance reality show

television

Jackie Shroff will soon be seen on the set of Super Dancer - Chapter 3 as the guest judge in the following week

Jackie Shroff shared this picture on Instagram account.

The bhidu of Bollywood, Jackie Shroff has been in the film industry for almost four decades and has appeared in more than 200 films in different languages. He will soon be seen on the set of Super Dancer - Chapter 3 as the guest judge next weekend.

Talking about this, Jackie Shroff said, "Dancing is not what it used to be. Kids are so passionate about dancing these days that it's commendable. I believe the youngest contestants on Super Dancer are 6 years old and they just rock the stage with not just their performance but expressions as well. Most of these kids probably would know me as Tiger's father... and that makes me feel proud. Hope I can live up to that and show them some of my moves as well."

On the other hand, Jackie Shroff says he wants to work on both -- the digital space and in films for the big screen. The 61-year-old actor has been in the industry for almost four decades. He has appeared in more than 200 films in 11 languages.

He also did a short film Khujli for the digital space and voiced the character of Shere Khan in the Hindi version of Andy Serkis' Mowgli: Legend Of The Jungle on Netflix. Does he enjoy the digital space more or working for the big screen?

Jackie told IANS here: "I am an actor who has been in the industry for last over 30 years... I used to do three films a day... I am open to do a lot of things. For me it is like acceptance...I want to do everything.

"Digital platform has such wide reach. It takes time for films to release. Here you can watch it when you want to watch it."

On the Bollywood front, Jackie has several films in his kitty -- Romeo Akbar Walter, Prasthanam, Saaho, Firrkie and Bharat.

