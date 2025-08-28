Breaking News
Mumbai Customs seize weed worth Rs 19.65 crores at airport, 4 held
IndiGo's Surat-Dubai flight to diverted to Ahmedabad after technical glitch
Ganesh festival: Girgaoncha Raja creates history with 851 kg besan modak
Maratha quota: Mumbai Police issues traffic restrictions in Mankhurd, Trombay
Ganesh festival 2025: Over 5,200 Lord Ganesh idols immersed in Thane till 10 pm
US proposes fixed visa terms for students, exchange visitors and foreign media
shot-button
Mumbai Lake Level Mumbai Lake Level
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > FDA launches festive crackdown on adulterated sweets and milk in Mumbai

FDA launches festive crackdown on adulterated sweets and milk in Mumbai

Updated on: 28 August,2025 09:12 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Amarjeet Singh | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

The drive, running from August 11 to October 25, includes surprise inspections of sweet shops, farsan outlets, dairy product sellers, and dry fruit vendors. Joint Commissioner (Food) Mangesh Mane has warned that strict action will be taken against establishments flouting the Food Safety and Standards Act

FDA launches festive crackdown on adulterated sweets and milk in Mumbai

So far, FDA teams have carried out 42 inspections and collected 55 food samples for analysis. Representational Pic

Listen to this article
FDA launches festive crackdown on adulterated sweets and milk in Mumbai
x
00:00

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in Mumbai has launched a special campaign to check food adulteration during the ongoing Ganesh festival 2025 and the upcoming festive season of Navratri, Dussehra, and Diwali.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in Mumbai has launched a special campaign to check food adulteration during the ongoing Ganesh festival 2025 and the upcoming festive season of Navratri, Dussehra, and Diwali.

The special drive, running from August 11 to October 25, includes surprise inspections of sweet shops, farsan outlets, dairy product sellers, and dry fruit vendors. Joint Commissioner (Food) Mangesh Mane has warned that strict action will be taken against establishments flouting the Food Safety and Standards Act.



So far, FDA teams have carried out 42 inspections and collected 55 food samples for analysis. During recent raids, officials destroyed 218 kg of unlabelled cheese analogue worth Rs 54,625 in Antop Hill to prevent its sale as paneer. In another joint operation with the Crime Branch, 478 litres of tampered milk worth Rs 29,277 were seized and destroyed in Dahisar.


Apart from raids, the FDA is conducting guidance workshops for sweet and mawa manufacturers to ensure hygiene, proper use of raw materials, and compliance with safety standards. Business operators have been instructed to avoid reusing cooking oil, store perishable items at the correct temperature, conduct medical checks for workers, and ensure proper labelling with FSSAI licence numbers.

The FDA has also urged consumers to check labels for batch numbers, expiry dates, and licence details before purchasing sweets or dairy products. Customers have been advised to consume sweets quickly and avoid buying unlabelled or suspicious food items.

Citizens can report complaints regarding food quality to the FDA’s toll-free helpline 1800-222-365.

“Active public participation is essential to ensure safe food during the festival season,” said Mane.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

food and drug administration mumbai FSSAI mumbai news news

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK