Jacqueline Fernandez: Difficult to do sequels

Jacqueline Fernandez, who made her debut back in 2009 with "Aladin", rose to fame with 2014 film "Kick" in which she played Salman Khan's love interest

Jacqueline Fernandez/picture courtesy: Jacqueline Fernandez' Instagram account

Jacqueline Fernandez, who will soon start working on Salman Khan-starrer "Kick 2", says doing sequels is not easy as they come with huge responsibilities and expectations to live up to.

"'Kick 2' is being scripted. Moving into any sequel is not easy. I have done 'Race', 'Housefull' and have been part of 'Judwaa 2'. It is difficult to do and there is pressure. "Sajid Nadiadwala wants to make 'Kick 2' bigger and better. He is working hard on the writing," Jacqueline told PTI.

The actor's next release is "Drive" with Sushant Singh Rajput. The film produced by Karan Johar will arrive in theatres in June this year. There are rumours that Jacqueline will be seen in the sequel of "Chashme Baddoor" and is also likely to star alongside Akshay Kumar in Rohit Shetty's next, "Sooryavanshi".

The 33-year-old actor, however, refrains from commenting about the two projects.

