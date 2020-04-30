Janhvi Kapoor pens a heartfelt note for Rishi Kapoor, writes he has left a void in the world

Rishi Kapoor's death will always be remembered as one of the most devastating news the Hindi film industry woke up to. He passed away today morning at 8:45 am in hospital after two years of battle with leukaemia. Tributes from the industry have been pouring in since morning and his presence will always be felt.

Coming to the tributes, Janhvi Kapoor wrote a heartfelt note on the actor and all his fans will surely get teary-eyed. Sharing a classic photo of the actor from his early days in Hindi Cinema, the actress wrote - "An icon. In every way. You've left a ceaseless void in this industry and world- somehow even for those who never had the chance of really knowing you. But you have also left with us a plethora of legendary work and innumerable stories of your candour, humour and zest for life that'll remain with us forever. Rest in peace." (sic)

Have a look right here:

Kapoor was an actor par excellence and also very witty and full of life in his real life. He was always honest and humorous and lived his life on his own terms. His contribution to Hindi cinema was, is, and will always be etched in people's hearts.

An unforgettable career that spanned over five decades, the man and his legacy will always continue to shine and scintillate. His last rites will be performed at the Chandanwadi Crematorium in Kalbadevi, Mumbai.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news