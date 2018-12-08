Janhvi Kapoor to get Norwegian honour

bollywood

Janhvi Kapoor, who made her debut with "Dhadak", will be felicitated on Tuesday at an event organised in association with theatre chain INOX.

Actress Janhvi Kapoor will be awarded 'Arets Stjerneskudd' rising talent of the year by the Norwegian Consulate General here.

Janhvi is excited.

"I made my debut with 'Dhadak' this year. Our film has been seen by audiences across the globe since it released worldwide and many of them including people staying in Norway have seen the film and sent their good wishes via social media. This recognition is a pleasant surprise. I am happy to receive this honour and humbled that they chose me for this honour," she said in a statement.

The evening will also see the screening of two acclaimed Norwegian films including "What Will People Say", Norway's official entry for the Academy Awards for 2019. The other is "The King's Choice" -- a biographical war film that was Norwegian entry for the Academy Awards in 2016.

This is an initiative by the Norway government to promote Norwegian cinema and help build entertainment ties with India. The screenings also coincide with the Nobel Peace Prize announcements. Both the films promote unity and peace.

The event will have Iram Haq from Norway, the director of "What Will People Say", and industry veterans including Janhvi's father and film producer Boney Kapoor.

Ann Ollestad, Consul General of Norway in Mumbai, said: "Indian films are being watched around the world now and Norway too has fans of many Indian films and actors. Since 2003, Norway hosts an annual Bollywood festival featuring prominent Indian actors and high profile Norwegian guests.

"Our official entry for Oscars this year was shot in India and has Indian actors in it. We are happy to honour Janhvi Kapoor whose first film has been very successful and the young actor seems to have a promising future in films."

