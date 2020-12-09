Search

JEE Main 2021 Syllabus Revised? Check Application Dates, Eligibility

Updated: 09 December, 2020 19:22 IST | BrandMedia | Mumbai

Due to ongoing Covid Pandemic, NTA was forced to delay the registration for JEE Main January session, now as per some sources the candidates can fill the form in the 1st or 2nd week of December.

JEE Main 2021 Examinations
National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts JEE Main examination every year twice in January & April session. Candidates can appear in both the sessions or any one of the sessions, the best of the two scores will be taken into consideration for the merit/counselling process.

JEE Main 2021 application form might be released by NTA in December, 2020. Candidates can fill the application form from the first week of December. As per some official sources the exam date of January session might get delayed and will be shifted to February, 2021.

IIT-JEE

Also, due to the latest surge in Covid cases in many cities the exam date of the JEE January session might get shifted to the next month. The official announcement is yet to be made by the NTA officials.

JEE Exam Dates

The candidates must note the dates are tentative for JEE Main exam:

JEE 2021 Events

January Session

April Session

Notification Release date

December, 2020

February, 2021

Application Release date

December, 2020

March, 2021

Application last date

January, 2021

March, 2021

Admit Card release date

January, 2021

March, 2021

JEE Exam Date

February, 2021

May, 2021

JEE Exam Pattern

Candidates preparing for the JEE Main must check the exam pattern.

JEE Main Paper – I will be of B.E/B.Tech and will comprise of 75 questions, 25 each from physics, chemistry & mathematics.

JEE Main Paper – I (B.E/ B.Tech)

Subject

Number of Questions

Marks Distribution

Physics

25

100

Mathematics

25

100

Chemistry

25

100

Total

75

300


JEE Main Paper – II (B.Arch)

Subject

Number of Questions

Marks Distribution

Aptitude Test

50

200

Mathematics

25

100

Drawing Test

2

100

Total

77

400

JEE Main Paper – III (B.Plan)

Subject

Number of Questions

Marks Distribution

Aptitude Test

50

200

Mathematics

25

100

Planning Based Questions -Part II

25

100

Total

100

400

JEE Main Eligibility Criteria

Candidates looking to apply for JEE Main 2021, must meet all the eligibility requirements as listed in the JEE official brochure.

IIT-JEE

Candidates who have passed their class 12th in the year 2019, 2020 are eligible to appear . The candidates appearing 12th or equivalent exam in the year 2021 are also eligible to apply for JEE Main 2021.

For admission to NIT’s, IIT’s, and CFTI’s the all India rank of the candidate will be considered. Also the candidate must have obtained 75% marks in 12th or equivalent exam. Candidates belonging to ST/SC category must score at least 65% marks.

For B.E/B.Tech paper I candidates must have Physics, Mathematics as mandatory subjects in addition to other subjects like Chemistry, Biotechnology etc.

For B. Architecture Paper II candidates must have Physics, Mathematics & Chemistry as a mandatory subject, in addition to any three subjects.

For B.Planning Paper III candidates must have Mathematics as a mandatory subject, in addition any 4 subjects.

JEE Main Admit Card & Exam Schedule

JEE Main admit card for the January session will be released 15 days prior to the exam. Candidates can download the admit card by login to the NTA portal.

The exam of JEE Main might get delayed, which means it will now be conducted in the month of February, however official announcement is yet to be made by the NTA authorities.

First Published: 09 December, 2020 17:37 IST

