JEE Main 2021 Syllabus Revised? Check Application Dates, Eligibility

National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts JEE Main examination every year twice in January & April session. Candidates can appear in both the sessions or any one of the sessions, the best of the two scores will be taken into consideration for the merit/counselling process.

JEE Main 2021 application form might be released by NTA in December, 2020. Candidates can fill the application form from the first week of December. As per some official sources the exam date of January session might get delayed and will be shifted to February, 2021.

Due to ongoing Covid Pandemic, NTA was forced to delay the registration for JEE Main January session, now as per some sources the candidates can fill the form in the 1st or 2nd week of December.

Also, due to the latest surge in Covid cases in many cities the exam date of the JEE January session might get shifted to the next month. The official announcement is yet to be made by the NTA officials.

JEE Exam Dates

The candidates must note the dates are tentative for JEE Main exam:

JEE 2021 Events January Session April Session Notification Release date December, 2020 February, 2021 Application Release date December, 2020 March, 2021 Application last date January, 2021 March, 2021 Admit Card release date January, 2021 March, 2021 JEE Exam Date February, 2021 May, 2021

JEE Exam Pattern

Candidates preparing for the JEE Main must check the exam pattern.

JEE Main Paper – I will be of B.E/B.Tech and will comprise of 75 questions, 25 each from physics, chemistry & mathematics.

JEE Main Paper – I (B.E/ B.Tech)

Subject Number of Questions Marks Distribution Physics 25 100 Mathematics 25 100 Chemistry 25 100 Total 75 300



JEE Main Paper – II (B.Arch)

Subject Number of Questions Marks Distribution Aptitude Test 50 200 Mathematics 25 100 Drawing Test 2 100 Total 77 400

JEE Main Paper – III (B.Plan)

Subject Number of Questions Marks Distribution Aptitude Test 50 200 Mathematics 25 100 Planning Based Questions -Part II 25 100 Total 100 400

JEE Main Eligibility Criteria

Candidates looking to apply for JEE Main 2021, must meet all the eligibility requirements as listed in the JEE official brochure.

Candidates who have passed their class 12th in the year 2019, 2020 are eligible to appear . The candidates appearing 12th or equivalent exam in the year 2021 are also eligible to apply for JEE Main 2021.

For admission to NIT’s, IIT’s, and CFTI’s the all India rank of the candidate will be considered. Also the candidate must have obtained 75% marks in 12th or equivalent exam. Candidates belonging to ST/SC category must score at least 65% marks.

For B.E/B.Tech paper I candidates must have Physics, Mathematics as mandatory subjects in addition to other subjects like Chemistry, Biotechnology etc.

For B. Architecture Paper II candidates must have Physics, Mathematics & Chemistry as a mandatory subject, in addition to any three subjects.

For B.Planning Paper III candidates must have Mathematics as a mandatory subject, in addition any 4 subjects.

JEE Main Admit Card & Exam Schedule

JEE Main admit card for the January session will be released 15 days prior to the exam. Candidates can download the admit card by login to the NTA portal.

The exam of JEE Main might get delayed, which means it will now be conducted in the month of February, however official announcement is yet to be made by the NTA authorities.

