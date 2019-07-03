Jhootha Kahin Ka trailer: Rishi Kapoor is back and how

bollywood

'Jhootha Kahin Ka' brings together an ensemble of Rishi Kapoor, Sunny Singh, Omkar Kapoor, Jimmy Shergill, Lillete Dubey and Manoj Joshi in a mad-house comedy which is surely going to make you want to catch your breath from all the laughter.

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor has a release ready this monsoon after a short break from the big screen with Smeep Kang's Jhootha Kahin Ka. With Rishi already being a part of the title origin hit film in 1979, it embarks the return of a greater collaboration this time in a hilarious comical riot. This also brings out the light-hearted avatar of Rishi Kapoor after his power-packed performance in Mulk.

'Jhootha Kahin Ka' brings together an ensemble of Rishi Kapoor, Sunny Singh, Omkar Kapoor, Jimmy Shergill, Lillete Dubey and Manoj Joshi in a mad-house comedy which is surely going to make you want to catch your breath from all the laughter. It also commences debut for one of the biggest directors of the Punjabi film industry Smeep Kang who has comical hits Chak De Phatte, Carry On Jatta, Lucky Di Unlucky Story and more to his name.

Jhootha Kahin Ka also brings back together with the Pyar Ka Punchnama boys Sunny Singh and Omkar Kapoor after their success of the Luv Ranjan rom-com series. The two will be seen fighting love and its consequences once again in the hilarious rom-com with a refreshing new story in Jhootha Kahin Ka where Sunny Singh awaits a hit Hattrick after PKP2 and SKTKS.

Jimmy Shergill, too will be seen in his rugged comical best in Smeep Kang's directorial. Jimmy, is known for his versatile character roles and slapstick performances in films like Tanu Weds Manu and Happy Bhaag Jayegi and will now be seen driving the audiences nuts with his hilarious character 'Tommy' in Jhootha Kahin Ka.

Jhootha Kahin Ka ushers the return of Rishi Kapoor on the big screen who is expecting a hit Hattrick after '102 Not out' and 'Mulk' and the success of the movie is surely going to bring the recovering veteran with utmost joy and uplifted health.

Jhootha Kahin Ka is directed by Smeep Kang and produced by Anuj Sharma and Deepak Mukut under the banner of Shantketan Entertainment and presented by Soham Rockstars.The film is set to release on July 19, 2019.

