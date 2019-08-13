Jio Fibre service to be launched on September 5, hi-speed broadband from Rs 700/mth

mumbai

The company will bundle in desktops apart from TV sets as part of the Jiofiber plan which will go commercially live from September 5

Jio Fiber launch on Sep 5; unlimited free calls from landline, hi-speed broadband from Rs 700/mth. Pic/Twitter/ Nishant Chaturvedi

Mukesh Ambani announced on Monday the rollout of optical fibre-based high-speed internet next month with HD television viewing at less than one-tenth of global rates. Reliance Jio had begun mobile services three years back, offering free data and voice calling services. This service by Jio got many users across the country hooked on to his network. Rs 3.5 lakh crore investment in 4G telecom services by Jio with aggressive pricing had resulted in intense competition in the market forcing rivals to either merge or fold up. Jio from September 5 is set to launch the fixed-line broadband services.

Reliance Industries' Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani stated at the 42nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) that Jio Fiber will offer 100 mbps minimum broadband speed at subscription starting from Rs 700 a month, free voice calls from landlines for life and free HD TV set on a commitment to an annual plan. According to the news agency, PTI, JIO will also offer unlimited international calling pack to the US and Canada from its landlines at Rs 500 a month. Mukesh Ambani stated that Jio Fiber's plans will be priced "to suit every budget" at Rs 700-10,000 per month, and the basic plans will begin at 100 Mbps and go all the way up to 1 Gbps."...which is the average fixed-line download speed in the US, the most developed economy, is around 90 Mbps. In India, even the most basic Jio Fiber plan starts with 100 Mbps speed and we have plans all the way up to 1 Gbps or 1,000 Mbps," Mukesh Ambani informed adding that this would improve the quality of fixed-line data in India.

"We are at what I call the end of the beginning of the Jio story," Ambani promised on Monday at the shareholders' meeting. His 90-minute speech captured the immense possibilities of digital life, including virtual reality content, ultra high definition entertainment, multi-party video conferencing and interactive gaming. Jio will also offer special mobility service for Jio Fiber users to deliver a platinum-grade service and product experience. Jio Postpaid Plus will provide priority SIM-setup service at home, offering voice and data connectivity across all devices, along with family plans and international roaming at a fraction of a cost. "The experience of Jio Fiber and Jio Set Top Box really comes to life when combined with an LED TV. So, Jio Fiber customers who opt for our annual plans which we call Jio Forever plans will get an HD or 4K LED TV and a 4K set-top box absolutely free," he said.

"And based on these registrations, we have drawn up a plan to reach 20 million residences and 15 million business establishments in these 1,600 towns," Ambani said. Jio's Internet of Things (IoT) platform will be commercially available starting January 1, 2020. "Jio aims to connect at least 1 billion of these (connected devices) on Jio's IoT platform. This translates into a Rs 20,000 crore per year revenue opportunity for Jio," Ambani added.

With inputs from PTI

