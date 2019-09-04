John Abraham: Will include Southern 100 and classic Isle Of Man TT races

When John Abraham announced his yet-untitled biker film earlier this year, he had promised that he will shoot crucial racing sequences at the Isle Of Man TT (Tourist Trophy) circuit. The actor-producer, who is currently laying the groundwork for the Rensil D'Silva-directed venture, tells mid-day that he has procured permission to shoot on the Isle Of Man, which is considered one of the fastest and deadliest in the world. The roads are closed to the public during the races.



"The film has been in development for more than a couple of years, so it has been a well-thought-out plan as to how we want to proceed with it. I have seen many races on the Isle Of Man and we've done our recce. I met Laurence Skelly, the Minister for Enterprise, and he is happy to host us and allow us to shoot the film. It will be the first Hindi film to be shot there," he informs.

A true blue racing enthusiast, Abraham has designed the schedule in such a way that they can film the live Isle Of Man Tourist Trophy that takes place every summer. "We will kick off the shoot in April. The races usually take place in May and June, so we want to capture the real essence of those races, including the Southern 100 and the classic TT. If I have to draw parallels, I would say that this film will be like Rush [2013]. It's not going to be about mindless racing, but also about human emotions."

