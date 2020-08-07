Just speculation! Disha Patani's father is fine; her team issues statement

There was talk that Disha Patani's father, Jagdish Singh Patani, tested positive for COVID-19. A deputy superintendent of police in the vigilance unit of Uttar Pradesh's power department, he, and two other officers, were said to be affected. The report further stated, Jagdish Patani and the two other officers were investigating a transformer scam. They had come to Bareilly from Lucknow. Following their corona test reports, the zonal chief engineer's office has been closed for the next 48 hours.

On Thursday, Disha Patani's team issued a statement saying that her father is fine and urged people not to fall prey to rumours.

On the work front, Disha was last seen in Malang, which also features Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu. The film is a revenge saga set in Goa and, despite gruesome moments of violence, it has catchy tunes composed by multiple music directors. Mohit Suri's directorial "Malang" is all set to have a sequel, the makers have confirmed.

Disha will next be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The action drama starring Salman Khan was supposed to be his Eid release this year, but has got delayed owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

