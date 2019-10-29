Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde appointed next Chief Justice of India

New Delhi: Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde was on Tuesday appointed as the 47th Chief Justice of India, sources in the government said.

Justice Bobde, 63, will take oath as the CJI on November 18, a day after incumbent Ranjan Gogoi demits office. He will have a tenure of 17 months and would demit office on April 23, 2021.

His Warrant of Appointment have been signed by President Ram Nath Kovind and a formal notification is expected shortly, the sources said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates