Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali: Asim Riaz roped in to play one of Salman Khan's brothers?

Asim Riaz has amassed a staggering fan following ever since he stepped inside the Bigg Boss house. He could have won the show but won a lot of hearts across the nation. His music video with Jacqueline Fernandez, Mere Angne Mein, is trending on YouTube and collecting staggering views. What else can one ask for?

Well, there's a lot more to come for the actor as Pinkvilla reports that he has been approached to play one of the three brothers of Salman Khan in Farhad Samji's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, which is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. It's no news that Pooja Hegde is the leading lady and it's the story of four brothers with a Hindu-Muslim angle.

It was also reported the film is a remake of the Tamil blockbuster, Veeram, which starred Superstar Ajith. A source said, "Salman Khan starrer Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali will have three other actors play Salman's brother. Asim has been offered the role to play one of the brothers." If he indeed comes on board, this would be a blockbuster in the making, given the collective fan following of his and Khan.

The film is slated to release on Eid 2021. Keeping his tradition of releasing his films on Eid since Wanted (2009) alive, Bhai will also give Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai to his fans this Eid. He also has Kick 2 coming up soon.

