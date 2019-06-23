Kabir Singh Box Office Day 2: The Shahid, Kiara-starrer rakes in Rs 22.71 crore

bollywood

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani's Kabir Singh has managed to do well at the box office since its release on June 21. The movie has raked in Rs 22.71 crore on its second day

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani

The Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani-starrer Kabir Singh had a good opening at the box office. The movie minted Rs 20.21 crore on the opening day, and is touted to be the biggest opener in Shahid Kapoor's career trajectory.

On day 2 of its release, Kabir Singh minted Rs 22.71 crore at the box office. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on Twitter. He wrote, "#KabirSingh is unstoppable and unshakeable... Continues its heroic run on Day 2... Scores big numbers, despite #INDvAFG #CWC19 cricket match... Eyes Rs 70 cr [+/-] weekend... Fantastic trending PAN India... Fri 20.21 cr, Sat 22.71 cr. Total: Rs 42.92 cr. India biz."

#KabirSingh is unstoppable and unshakeable... Continues its heroic run on Day 2... Scores big numbers, despite #INDvAFG #CWC19 cricket match... Eyes â¹ 70 cr [+/-] weekend... Fantastic trending PAN India... Fri 20.21 cr, Sat 22.71 cr. Total: â¹ 42.92 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 23, 2019

As per Taran Adarsh, Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Kabir Singh is performing extremely well at the box office all over India. From east to west, north to south, the film has done a record-breaking business. He adds that the business has multiplied across the country and early morning 9:30 shows were also packed.

Shahid Kapoor plays the titular character in Kabir Singh, who holds an excellent academic record but is a drug addict, alcoholic, who has failed in love. Kiara Advani plays his love-interest Preeti, who wins the audience with her expressions throughout.

Also read: Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani's Kabir Singh earns 20.21 cr; amongst top 5 2019 openers

Top Stories of the Day:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates