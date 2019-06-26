Kachori seller raided by GST officials earns Rs 2,000-3,000 daily

national

Pic/ ANI UP Twitter

In what can be called a bizarre case, owner of a small roadside food outlet that sells kachoris in Aligarh area of Uttar Pradesh recently came under the scanner of the commercial tax department after it was found that the owner of the shop, which had an annual turnover of over Rs 60 lakh was not paying up his taxes.



A notice had been issued by the tax officials to the owner, Mukesh Kumar for not paying taxes and not registering his shop under GST.

Aligarh: An outlet 'Mukesh Kachori Bhandar' has come under the radar of Commercial Tax department for not paying tax & not getting registered under the GST (Goods and Service Tax) Act. pic.twitter.com/q8r6sUA2rV — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 25, 2019



Anup Maheshwari, Additional Commissioner of the Commerce Tax Department said: "A notice has been issued to the shop owner. After primary investigation, it was found that their annual turnover was more than 60 lakh."



The incident took place on May 20, when over half a dozen Commercial Tax Department officials conducted a raid at Kumar's shop which was operational for many years since the past. After an assessment, the officials found out that Kumar's per day sale exceeded Rs. 5,500.

Kumar whose food outlet was raided after a complaint was registered against him said: "I feel somebody is conspiring against me. I don't think the assessment is correct. My per-day income is between two to three thousand rupees."



"They say I have not been paying taxes and did not register for GST but I am exempted from them as my income is lower than Rs 40 lakh," he said.

A shopkeeper adjacent to Kumar's shop, Akbar said: "Their daily sales must be about 5000. I don't know how the departmental officers have assessed the cost."



According to Maheshwari, investigations into the matter are underway and further action will be taken after detailed investigations.

Inputs from ANI

