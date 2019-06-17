Mumbai: Raid at Crawford Market; exotic birds and flamingo rescued

crime

Directorate of revenue intelligence (DRI) carried out multiple raids in Mumbai seizing hundreds of caged exotic birds being illegally smuggled making it one of the big seizures dealing with illegal trading of caged birds

Representational image

Directorate of revenue intelligence (DRI) carried out multiple raids in Mumbai on Saturday, seizing hundreds of caged exotic birds being illegally traded and smuggled. Wildlife crime control bureau along with the state forest officials assisted the DRI in these raids. "Several exotic bird species like sulphur-crested cockatoos, African and Burmese parrots, Galah cockatoos, love birds among others were seized by the raiding teams at Crawford Market in south Mumbai, Kurla, Govandi and Santacruz. This is one of the big seizures dealing with illegal trading of caged birds," informed an official who was part of the raids.

From Crawford Market alone, exotic bird species in 21cages were seized. Sources said that similar raids were held in other parts of the state, leading to several arrests as well by the DRI. According to the Times of India, there was also a flamingo among the birds seized from one of the raids in suburban Mumbai, indicating that the traders could also have poached the wetland birds currently seen in large numbers along different coasts in and around Mumbai.

Also Read: 482 smuggled parrots rescued across Mumbai in five years

"Some other bird species noticed during the raids include various cockatiels, ducks among others, which fuels suspicion that exotic birds may also be bred in captivity in India and are then sold at high prices to eager buyers. Often, the birds are smuggled in by sea, air and also by road for this illegal business," added the officer.

Indian bird species are protected under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, and so their trading or poaching can lead to jail terms by the wildlife authorities. However, since exotic or foreign birds are not covered by the Wildlife Protection Act, many bird breeders and smugglers run this racket. "In India, we have drafted import-export policy and rules which prevent the trade of exotic bird and animal species. But fascination for foreign breed birds, which may also be endangered species, leads to their smuggling and captivity and therefore this illegal trade," said an animal rights activist.

Also Read: Birds and rabbits stuffed in cages rescued from train in Mumbai

Top five news stories of the day

Mumbai Crime: Powai police arrest pervert ex-professor for stalking, harassing student

The Powai police on Saturday arrested a man who formerly worked as a professor at a premier engineering institute in the city for allegedly sending lewd messages and videos to one of his ex-students. The accused, identified as Vijay Deshmukh, had been fired from the institute in 2018 following the student's complaint to its women's cell. But he resurfaced in her life recently after she returned from South Korea, following which she filed a police complaint against him. (Read more)

Mumbai trashes BMC's 'successful ban' claims as city vendors still use banned plastic

Life is plastic and fantastic for Mumbai once again. While the Maharashtra government and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) have been making tall claims regarding the effective implementation of the plastic ban, a test drive by mid-day at various markets in the city has revealed a very different picture. Close to a year since the state implemented the ban, plastic bags are still being freely handed out in the open market. (Read full story)

Female leopard that attacked two kids found dead in Thane

The decomposed carcass of a 10-year-old female leopard that attacked two children a couple of days back, was found in the forest patch in Murbad, Thane on Saturday. The children were attacked when they had gone to the forest with their grandmother to collect firewood and fruits in Karpewadi forest on Friday afternoon. (Read full story)

Mumbai: A year and Rs 3.34 crore later, Gokhale Bridge opens up

Almost after a year since repair work started, Andheri's Gokhale Bridge was fully opened to the public on Sunday morning. The work, which started in July last year after the cantilever footpath on the southern end of the bridge collapsed, was carried out at a cost of R3.34 crore. Soon after the incident, Western Railway (WR) had undertaken a safety audit of the bridge with help from IIT-Bombay, following which major repair and strengthening works had been identified. (Read full story)

Maharashtra radiologists to join doctors' stir

The Maharashtra State Branch of Indian Radiological and Imaging Association (MSBIRIA) has decided to support the striking doctors in West Bengal. To show their solidarity with them, members of the association have decided to shut all radio-diagnostic modalities like sonography, X-ray, CT scan, MRI etc for 24 hours across the state from 6 am today. (Read full story)

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates