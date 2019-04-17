Kalank Celeb Review: B-town can't stop praising this period drama

bollywood

Kalank, a love saga by Karan Johar, is set in the 1940s, which effortlessly delves into the lives of the film's characters - Varun as Zafar, Alia as Roop, Sonakshi as Satya, Madhuri Dixit as Bahaar Begum and Sanjay Dutt Balraj Choudhary

Kalank, a multi-starrer period drama is all set to hit the theatres and woo its audience with an impeccable storyline and ensemble star-cast. For the unversed, Kalank is extremely special to Karan Johar's heart because it was his father, producer Yash Johar's, last project that he conceptualised 15 years ago. However, the film never took off. Being his dream project, the producer made the vision of his father live along with a stellar cast - Alia Bhatt, Varun Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Sanjay Dutt.

Ever since the trailer was out, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur are on a promotional spree for the film. On April 16, the makers of this epic saga held a special screening for their celebrity friends and it was attended by who's who of Bollywood. In fact, after watching the film, they couldn't stop praising the actors.

Here's what the B-town is saying:

Mesmerised by the magic of #Kalank ! @aliaa08 we know ur an incredible actor & in this ur beyond beautiful too! @Varun_dvn the blood,sweat & tears u put into Zafar shows..ur outstanding!Loved Adi & look out for @kunalkemmu ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¼ Congrats @abhivarman @karanjohar @DharmaMovies LOVEDâÂÂÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/OK8EhNNY3Y — Sophie #AjjNaiyoSawna (@Sophie_Choudry) April 16, 2019

#kalank ..Loved every character of this classic romance @MadhuriDixit so graceful #SanjayDutt so powerful,Adi n @sonakshisinha so gorgeous @kunalkemmu so impactful n the ones I could nt take my eyes off @aliaa08 @Varun_dvn .Congrats Abhi @karanjohar @apoorvamehta18 u ve a winner! — Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) April 16, 2019

Twitter doesn’t allow enough characters so a separate tweet for @karanjohar @apoorvamehta18 @WardaNadiadwala Sajid bhai @FoxStarIndia for #Kalank To support the vision of a director the way they have is BRILLIANT! ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Milap (@zmilap) April 16, 2019

#Kalank @aliaa08 and @Varun_dvn are superb... their eyes speak a thousand words. Their chemistry is electric. Be it Love or Loss, they turn everything into MAGIC ... ðÂÂÂÂÂ¤ÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂ¤ÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂ¤ÂÂÂÂÂ @karanjohar @apoorvamehta18 @DharmaMovies — Shashank Khaitan (@ShashankKhaitan) April 16, 2019

#Kalank is a visual treat ... Its beautiful and Cinematic... its a fantastical world with a real heart... #AbhishekVerman super job Abhi... #AdityaRoyKapur is superb in the film ...@sonakshisinha is so good in a lovely cameo... @karanjohar @apoorvamehta18 @DharmaMovies — Shashank Khaitan (@ShashankKhaitan) April 16, 2019

Trade expectations from Kalank are sky high, as the film is releasing on a Wednesday to take advantage of an extended weekend (Mahavir Jayanti followed by a holiday on Good Friday). However, the questions remain, will the film manage to create records at the Box Office, or not!

