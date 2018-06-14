Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao have fun shooting for Mental Hai Kya in London

Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao begin their day with lunch, followed by shopping and goofing around for keepsake snapshots. Some people have all the fun

Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao have been spending late nights shooting for Prakash Kovelamudi's Mental Hai Kya in London. The two begin their day with lunch, followed by shopping and goofing around for keepsake snapshots. Some people have all the fun.

Rajkummar Rao attended a three-week-long workshop to get into the skin of his character. Interestingly, director Prakash Kovelamudi insisted on having separate readings for Rajkummar Rao and Kangana Ranaut so that the actors could bring their own interpretations to the characters, on the first day of shoot.

The duo who were last seen in the 2014 blockbuster Queen, and are now reunited for yet another ground-breaking film where they're set to play unusual and uncanny characters. The film written by Kanika Dhillon will be directed by Prakash Kovelamudi, national award-winning director for Telugu film, Bomelatta. Mental Hai Kya promises to be a young and edgy entertainer and it comes at a time when 'the different and the bizzare' are being celebrated.

