Kangana Ranaut to do 15-days prep for her kabaddi film

Close on the heels of Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari announcing that she will be teaming up with Alia Bhatt next year, comes news that the director will join hands with another powerhouse performer before that - Kangana Ranaut. mid-day has learnt that the actor, who is currently shooting for Mental Hai Kya in London, has apparently allotted her dates from October through December to the sports drama that sees her essaying the role of a kabaddi player.



Being the perfectionist that Ranaut is, she has also chalked out a 15-day-long window in August to prepare for the part. A source revealed, "Kangana's Mental Hai Kya wraps up on July 11. She will immediately fly back to Mumbai and complete some patchwork of Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi. She has to devote two days for a brand shoot. But, for the most part of August, she and Ashwiny will be busy doing workshops for the kabaddi film."

The director is scouting for a coach who will train Kangana Ranaut in the sport. A source from the film's production unit said, "Ashwiny is screening national-level kabaddi champions' profiles to find the one who can handhold Kangana through the sport. While Kangana has already started practising yoga to be able to master holding breath - a pre-requisite of the game - the prep will see her learning different kinds of holds and kicks. Learning the crocodile hold and wrist catch will be crucial. She will also need to undergo a change in terms of her physique."

To get into the mindspace of an athlete, the actor is banking on Iyer's script that will be her guideline to the character. "She will learn about the various lives of kabaddi players and their challenges." We texted Iyer, who refused to comment on the story.

