Kangana Ranaut hails 'victory of democracy' as Bombay HC quashes BMC demolition notice

Besides quashing the order by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to demolish actor Kangana Ranaut's bungalow, the Bombay High Courts has also decided that the Queen actor is entitled to compensation due to the malafide action in law by the civic body.

Hailing this decision by the HC, Kangana Ranaut expressed her joy on Twitter and wrote, "When individual stands against the government and wins, it's not the victory of the individual but it's the victory of the democracy. Thank you everyone who gave me courage and thanks to those who laughed at my broken dreams. Its only cause you play a villain so I can be a HERO."

The BMC had, on September 9, demolished a part of Kangana's bungalow at Pali Hill, Mumbai. The actor used the property as office space, and had made certain alterations to it, which the civic body alleged were in violation of the sanctioned building plan.

Kangy had then alleged that the BMC's action against her was a result of her comments against the Maharashtra government and the ruling Shiv Sena.

Kangana also shared a video on Instagram talking about the victory of democracy:

Tweeting about the demolition, Kangana Ranaut had written in Hindi, "Your father's good deeds can give you wealth, but you have to earn respect. You will shut my mouth, but my voice will echo in a hundred millions after me. How many mouths will you shut? How many voices will you press? Till when you will run away from the truth, you are nothing but a sample of dynasty."

