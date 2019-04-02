Kapil Sharma says he faced backlash for things he never committed

television

Drug accusations, tweets to PM Modi, equation with Sunil Grover, his birthday, Kapil Sharma tells his side of the story on Arbaaz Khan's chat show, Pinch

Arbaaz Khan shared this on his Instagram account.

Arbaaz Khan's chat show Pinch that revolves around a unique concept wherein Bollywood celebrities open up about their social media interactions, has been making headlines. The first season started with Kareena Kapoor Khan's episode followed by Karan Johar, Sonakshi Sinha and now the makers have released another interesting episode featuring comedy king Kapil Sharma, who has always found himself lapped in controversies.

During his interaction with the host Arbaaz Khan, Kapil Sharma opened up about a lot of his social media controversies, his personal experience and how he faced backlash for the things he never committed.

As the show's format, Arbaaz Khan asked Kapil to read out a few nasty comments made on his social media posts. While reading out people's comments, Kapil came across a few of them that trolled him for going in depression.

One user wrote, "Kapil paaji itna ahankar accha nahi.. Akad career ko todta hai... Thoda soft bano.. Har insaan ko har jagah success nahi milti. Tumne bhi movies mein apna haath aazmaya kya mile? Koi aapka naam leke famous nahi hua.. yeh aapka bharam hai, ise bahar karo.." (Kapil brother, this arrogance is not good and won't lead you anywhere. It breaks the careers of people, please be a little gentle. Not everyone gets success everywhere. You forayed into films, what did you achieve? Nobody has achieved fame under the shadow of your name. So, get this illusion out of you.)

Kapil said, "Accha itna meri Maa nahi jaanti mere baare jitna yeh log jaante hai." (Even my mother doesn't know me this well, the way these people behave they do.)

"So my only message to everyone is, Bhai we are doing our work, even our life is like your life and there are ups and downs but I never go and tweet to anyone asking them 'what are you doing'. Yes, it's okay if you love me, then write good things about me, but you should even focus on your work. My bread and butter, my earning are on, but you look at your business, you are wasting your time and energy by commenting things about me, it shows how successful you are in your life."

"But still it's okay, thank you."

Pinch by Arbaaz Khan has 10 episodes of approximately 20 minutes each and will be streamed online once a week on QuPlay’s YouTube channel. The show is written and directed by Abbiy Obheroii.

Other celebrities on the chat show include Sonam Kapoor, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sunny Leone to name a few.

Also Read: Kapil Sharma on trolls: They are like unplanned children

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates