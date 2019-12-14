Karan Johar gets nostalgic as Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham turns 18

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, which boasted off one of the biggest ensembles of all time, a staggering cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan, and Kareena Kapoor Khan, turns 18 today. Released on December 14, 2001, this drama directed by Karan Johar, was the second-highest grosser of the year.

It was a film that had the tag line- It's all about loving your family. And indeed, Johar, who was making his second film after the blockbuster success of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, and during the time when he was making the film, all the actors of the drama became a part of his family. And today, as the film turns 18, he gets nostalgic and shares a post on Instagram where he shows the teaser of the film that came out all the way back in 2001.

He wrote- A film that I have so many indelible memories of...a cast that I am eternally grateful to...a crew that worked like family .... Take a look right here:

It wasn't just the plot of the film that connected all the families in India and abroad, it was a drama where everything about the treatment was magnanimous and ambitious. Right from the heroes and heroines' entries to the songs to even dramatic confrontations had a larger-than-life feel to them. It's impossible to imagine a film as sweeping as this in today's times, given the immense scarcity of ensembles arising out of the insecurities of the younger stars.

And if a film like this had to exist in 2019, it could only be made possible by the filmmaker who created it 18 years ago.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates